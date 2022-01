Surat: At least five people were killed and 20 others were injured in a chemical leak incident from a tanker in the Sachin GIDC area in Gujarat’s Surat in the wee hours of Thursday. The injured were immediately rushed to the Surat Civil Hospital for treatment.Also Read - Australian Open 2022: Will Novak Djokovic Participate in First Grand Slam of The Year After His Visa Gets Cancelled?

This is a developing story. More details awaited Also Read - Manipur Assembly Election 2022: CEC Flags Low Vaccination Rate During Poll Review Meet, Political Parties Express Concern Over Pre-poll Violence