Surat: At least two people died, while 125 others were rescued alive after a massive fire broke out at a packaging factory in Kadodara’s Vareli in Gujarat’s Surat, early Monday morning. Fire fighting operations are currently underway. As per reports, some people even jumped from the building to save their lives while hundreds of them were rescued so far by the fire department, according to sub-divisional magistrate KG Vaghela. More than 10 fire brigades are on the spot to douse the flames.Also Read - 40 Furniture Godowns Gutted in Fire in Bhiwandi, no Casualty | Watch

#WATCH Around 125 people were rescued, two died in fire at a packaging factory in Kadodara’s Vareli in Surat, early morning today; Fire fighting operation underway#Gujarat pic.twitter.com/dWsjwmPTph — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

