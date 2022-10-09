New Delhi: An undertrial allegedly used a bedsheet to hang self to death at the Rajkot Central Jail in Gujarat. The undertrial has been identified as 25-year-old Deepak Arjan.Also Read - Posters Degrading Hindu Gods Appear In Gujarat Cities, Show Arvind Kejriwal Wearing Muslim Cap

Sadar Police Station Officer said that jail authorities reported to the police station that Arjan hanged himself to death, according to a report by news agency IANS. His body is sent for post-mortem and investigation is on.

Arjan was arrested in connection with a Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) case. After police remand, a special POCSO court had sent him to judicial custody in the Rajkot Central jail.

Arjan was arrested after father of 13-year-old, complained that his daughter was kidnapped on the intervening night of September 1 and 2.