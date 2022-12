live

Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP Bags Vadodara City, Sayajigunj, Raopura, Manjalpur & Akota

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: BJP’s Manisha Vakil has won from Vadodara City, Keyur Narayandas Rokadia has won from Sayajigunj, Balkrushna Khanderao Shukla has won from Raopura, Chaitanya Makarandbhai Desai has won from Akota and Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel has won from Manjalpur.

PARTY-WISE CANDIDATE LIST

PARTY VADODARA CITY (SC) SAYAJIGUNJ AKOTA RAOPURA MANJALPUR Congress Gunavantray Parmar Ami Rawat Rutvij Dilipbhai Joshi Patel Sanjaybhai Ishwarbhai Sp(Sanjay Patel) Dr.Tashveen Singh BJP Manisha Vakil Keyur Narayandas Rokadia Chaitanya Makarandbhai Desai Balkrushna Khanderao Shukla (Balu Shukla) Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel AAP Solanki Jigarbhai Bhanuprasad Swejal Bharatbhai Vyas Shashank Rajesh Khare Hiren Rameshraoraje Shirke Chauhan Vinay Subhash (Fouji)

