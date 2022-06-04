Vadodara: As a 24-year-old girl, Kshama Bindu from Vadodara, prepares to marry herself on June 11, in a first case of sologamy in India, BJP city unit’s deputy chief Sunita Shukla reacted sharply to her decision, calling it anti-Hindu. “If she is getting married at a temple, we can’t let her do that,” said Sunita Shukla, adding that such marriages are against Hinduism.Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Tries Pizza For The First Time, Her Reaction is Super Relatable. Watch

Bindu has said that she will tie the knot with herself on June 11 and the wedding will feature everything — from the ‘pheras’ and wedding vows to a Goa honeymoon, but won’t have a groom or ‘baraat’. She has decided to marry in the presence of a Hindu priest in Harihareshwar Mahadev Temple in Hazari. Also Read - Viral Video: Indian-American Man Teaches Foreigner How to Dance Like Shah Rukh Khan. Watch

Sunita Shukla even went on to say that “Bindu is mentally ill”. She said that nowhere in Hindu culture it is written that a boy can marry a boy or a girl can marry a girl. “I’m against the choice of venue, she will not be allowed to marry herself in any temple. Such marriages are against Hinduism. This will reduce the population of Hindus. If anything goes against religion, then no law will prevail.” Shukla was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Also Read - Viral Optical Illusion: Can You Find The 3 Owls Sitting on This Tree in 30 Seconds?

About Kshama Bindu and her decision to marry herself

Kshama Bindu had created a buzz across country with her announcement that she would be marrying herself by undergoing traditional rituals of a Hindu wedding on June 11.

Speaking about her intentions, Kshama Bindu said she wished to break stereotypes and inspire others who are “tired of finding true love.”

Bindu, who identifies as bisexual, also claimed that her marriage will be the first instance of sologamy in India.

Bindu, a working professional, added that her mother, who lives in another city, has given her consent for this unusual “groom-less” wedding.

Reacting to comments that she was doing it for publicity, Bindu said she is already popular on social media as an influencer.

What legal experts say?