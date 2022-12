live

Gujarat Election Result: BJP Wins In Chhota Udaipur, Jetpur, Sankheda, Dabhoi

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Results: Independent candidate Dharmendrasinh Ranubh Vaghela has won from Vaghodia. BJP’s Rajendrasinh Mohansinh Rathva has won from Chhota Udaipur, Rathwa Jayantibhai Savjibhai has won from Jetpur, Abhesinh Motibhai Tadvi has won from Sankheda and Shaileshbhai Kanaiyalal Mehta has won from Dabhoi.

PARTY-WISE CANDIDATE LIST

PARTY VAGHODIYA CHHOTA UDAIPUR (ST) JETPUR (ST):CHHOTA UDEPUR SANKHEDA (ST):CHHOTA UDEPUR DABHOI Congress Satyajitsinh Duleepsinh Gaekwad Rathwa Sangramsinh Naranbhai Sukhrambhai Hariyabhai Rathwa Dhirubhai Chunilal Bhil Balkrishnabhai Naranbhai Patel (Dholar) BJP Ashvinbhai Natvarbhai Patel (Kaka) Rajendrasinh Mohansinh Rathva Rathwa Jayantibhai Savjibhai Abhesinh Motibhai Tadvi Shaileshbhai Kanaiyalal Mehta (Shailesh Sotta) AAP Gautamkumar Sampatbhai Solanki (Rajput) Prof. Arjun Rathva Shaileshbhai Bhabhor Tadvi Ranjanbhai Kanchanbhai Ajitsinh Parsottamdas Thakor

