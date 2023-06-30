Home

Video: Car Submerged In Flooded Underpass Amid Heavy Downpour In Gujarat, IMD Predicts More Rainfall

The video shows a car almost completely submerged in the waterlogged Mandir Gam underpass in Navsari as the occupants inside attempt to escape from the flooded vehicle.

Screengrab from the video shared by ANI

New Delhi: Heavy monsoon rains lashed parts of Gujarat on Friday resulting in a flood-like situation in many parts of the state which became waterlogged due to the incessant downpour. A video which has gone viral on social media platforms shows a car stuck in a flooded underpass in Gujarat’s Navsari which was waterlogged due to the heavy drizzle.

The video shared by news agency ANI shows a car almost completely submerged in the waterlogged Mandir Gam underpass in Navsari as the occupants inside attempt to escape from the flooded vehicle. The video shows the car completely sunken in the flooded underpass with only the top of its roof being visible.

#WATCH | Gujarat | A car that was trying to cross an underpass in Mandir Gam, Navsari was stuck and submerged in flood. The car and its four occupants were extricated with the help of the Fire Department and locals. pic.twitter.com/fSJlAIIFAq — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

According to reports, there were four people inside the vehicle who were later rescued by the fire department with the help of locals.

Monsoon mayhem

Heavy rains have lashed Gujarat since monsoon arrived in the state on June 27 causing floods in several areas. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall in the state in the coming days. The showers are expected to slow down from tomorrow (July 1), IMD said on Thursday.

Visuals shared on social media platforms showed a flood-like situation in many areas of the state due to waterlogging caused by the heavy downpour.

Another video shows waterlogging in Junagadh due an overflowing dam caused by the downpour.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Waterlogging in Junagadh due to overflowing of a dam after heavy rainfall (29/06) pic.twitter.com/62BJ6pFzHP — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023

The weather officer has forecasted heavy rainfall in Dang, Valsad, Surat, Tapi and Dadranagar Haveli areas of Gujarat today while a similar prediction has been made for Northern Gujarat as well as Saurashtra and state capital Ahmedabad, ANI reported.

#WATCH | Gujarat | Rainfall during monsoon enhances the scenic beauty of Girmal Waterfall in Dang. pic.twitter.com/KfRniAn90C — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

The IMD had issued had predicted heavy rains in several parts of Gujarat after monsoon arrived in the state on Tuesday. The weather agency had sounded a red alert for Navsari and Valsad districts in southern Gujarat.

More Rains in Delhi

Meanwhile, heavy to moderate rains continued to pound national capital Delhi on Friday bringing down the mercury and providing relief from the scorching summer heat.

On Thursday, heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi NCR, bringing down the minimum temperature to 23.8 degrees Celsius four notches below the season’s average while the maximum temperature settled at 34.2 degrees Celsius three notches below the normal, according to an IMD bulletin.

The weather department had predicted cloudy skies accompanied by light to moderate rainfall in the national capital over the next five days.

(With inputs from agencies)

