Trending News: Every year during monsoon, residents living in areas near Vishwamitri River in Gujarat's Vadodara step out with extreme caution if the streets are waterlogged. That's because that are more than 300 crocodiles in the river which starts overflowing after incessant heavy rains.

As the nearby areas get flooded, crocodiles start coming out of the river and swimming near buildings. In some cases, these crocodiles even reach the doors of the locals and threaten to bite or drag them.

A video is going viral on Twitter that shows two bikers stopping while a crocodile crosses a road in Vadodara's Jambuwa village.

Watch the viral video below:

Due to heavy rain in #Vadodara ,crocodiles are coming out of rivers and entering residential areas. video of a crocodile crossing road in Vadodara’s Jambuwa village has gone viral,showing two bikers stopping while the crocodile was crossing road@NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/83Ttvt5yuO — Dilip Singh Kshatriya (@Kshatriyadilip) July 17, 2022

On average, the authorities get around 25-30 calls of crocodiles being spotted every day during monsoon. The majority of locals who dare to step out to purchase groceries have to use a rescue boat that ferries them out of the apartment.

Earlier this month, a crocodile was rescued from the Puja Garden area of Vadodara after getting stuck in one of the stormwater drain covers. Watch the video here:

Crocodiles swim to residential areas as Rainwater floods Vadodara city, #Gujarat . The Forest department of Vadodara rescued crocodiles that swam to residential areas by the rainwaters.@NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/Xxzd1CT5Yj — Dilip Singh Kshatriya (@Kshatriyadilip) July 13, 2022

The crocodiles seek a place for shelter, so generally end up in stormwater drains and underground drainage lines. According to Neha Patel, an animal activist who rescues crocodiles, “The crocodiles travel several kilometres unnoticed through these drains. Several areas of Vadodara can spot crocodiles as now they are inside drainage lines.”