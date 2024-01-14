Home

WATCH: Viral Video Shows Trucker Offering ‘Namaz’ On Gujarat Road, Arrested

A case was registered against Bachal Khan after a viral video showed him offering namaz on the roadside in Banaskantha district of Gujarat.

Gujarat News: A truck driver was arrested by the Gujarat Police after a purported video showed him offering ‘namaz’ (Islamic prayers) on a roadside in Palanpur city in the state’s Banaskantha district. According to the police, the trucker illegally parked his vehicle on the side of a busy road and offered namaz on the roadside, creating a potentially dangerous situation for himself as well as others.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media sites showed the accused, Bachal Khan, offering namaz in front of his truck parked on the side of a busy intersection on the National Highway near Palanpur city.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The man stopped his truck in the middle of the road & started offering Namaz there, even though there was enough space on the side of the road. Is it prayer or an act of showing strength? Even IsIamic countries won't tolerate it but we will be declared Islamophobic for speaking… pic.twitter.com/ltlSJRSIz7 — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) January 13, 2024

Users divided

Reacting to the viral video, social media users claimed that the driver’s act caused traffic disruptions on the busy crossroad as he parked his truck in the “middle of the road”. However, other users pointed out that video clearly shows the truck parked on the side of the road and having no impact on traffic movement, which can be seen moving smoothly.

Several users also noted that religious acts such as ‘puja’ or ‘namaz’ or anything similar, should not be done on public roads as it causes a “nuisance” and disorder.

Driver held, FIR lodged

A senior official said that a case was registered against Khan after a video showed the 37-year-old truck driver stopping his truck at a busy crossroad on a highway on Friday, January 12 and offering namaz on the roadside.

“The video was shot by a passerby and went viral on social media, prompting police action,” the official said.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Khan under sections 283 (danger in public way), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharging duties) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.

The official said the accused was placed under arrest on Saturday, adding that further investigation in the case is underway.

Earlier, in a similar incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, police had challaned a bus driver after the passengers deboarded and offered namaz on the highway.

(With PTI inputs)

