Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who took his last breath yesterday at Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital, was laid to rest at Gujarat’s Bharuch on Thursday. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was also present during the ritual. Patel, who was known to be one of the closest aides of Sonia Gandhi, was admitted to Medanta hospital after he developed COVID-19 complications. Also Read - Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ahmed Patel’s son Faizal, on Wednesday, took to Twitter and informed that his father passed away at 3.30 am. Soon after the news broke, tributes started pouring in from all across the country. Known for his soft nature, Ahmed Patel always played a pivotal role in the party during the times of crisis. Also Read - Significant Progress Made in Covid-19 Vaccine Development, Says US President Elect Joe Biden

Patel’s mortal remains reached Piraman from Vadodara and he was laid to rest at a Muslim cemetery in the presence of hundreds of locals and Congress leaders. The mortal remains reached Vadodara airport Wednesday night and were kept at the Sardar Patel Hospital at Ankleshwar town of Bharuch district. Also Read - Pakistan PM Rules Out Closing Down Businesses Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

After landing at Surat airport on Thursday morning, Gandhi reached Piraman by road and consoled the grieving family of the former Congress MP.

As per Patel’s wishes, he was buried next to the graves of his parents.

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda, AICC in-charge of Gujarat Rajeev Satav, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Shankersinh Vaghela were among those who attended the funeral.

Congress leaders condoled the demise of senior party leader Ahmed Patel, with Sonia Gandhi mourning the loss of an “irreplaceable comrade” and Rahul Gandhi saying he “lived and breathed Congress” and stood with the party through its most difficult times.

Patel, who served as the party’s backroom strategist for years, passed away at a Gurgaon hospital in the early hours of Wednesday. He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19.

In her condolence message for Patel, who served as her political secretary for years and was the AICC treasurer, party chief Sonia Gandhi said, “In Shri Ahmed Patel, I have lost a colleague, whose entire life was dedicated to the Congress party.”

His faithfulness and dedication, commitment to his duty, always being there to help and generosity were rare qualities that distinguished him from others, she added.

“I have lost an irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend. I mourn his passing and I feel deeply for his bereaved family to whom I offer my sincere feelings of empathy and support,” she said.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh said Patel’s death is an “irreparable loss” to the Congress.

“Ahmed Patel ji was one of the most trusted leader of the Congress and a great friend of mine. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the party. My heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family,” he said.