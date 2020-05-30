New Delhi: A day before lockdown 4.0 ends, WhatsApp, social media platforms are abuzz with speculations over what is going to happen from June 1. Some states are coming up with guidelines while others, including Gujarat and Punjab, are waiting for the Centre to release a broad guideline to be followed. Also Read - Lockdown 5.0 News: Dine-in Restaurants, Beaches to Open From June 1 With Limited Visitors, Mandatory Aarogy Setu App

In Gujarat, rumours were spread on Friday that from June 1, there will be a complete lockdown, given the significant rise in the number of cases. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had asked people to not believe in those rumours, "Some people are spreading rumours that from June 1st the state government will order total lockdown and order closure of everything. People should not believe in such rumours and stay away from spreading such things," the CM had said.

However, there was no communication from the government till Saturday on what all will be open in the state from June 1.

On Friday, Ahmedabad recorded 253 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally of only Ahmedabad district to 11,597.

However, no state will choose a complete lockdown at this exit stage when economic activities have started resuming.