New Delhi: Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, which will take place on June 19, the Gujarat Congress has moved all of its 65 MLAs to three resorts, including one in neighbouring Rajasthan-a state where it is in power-after the party was hit by a spate of resignations earlier this week.

Notably, earlier this week, three Gujarat Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly. While two of them (Akshay Patel and Jitu Chaudhary) resigned on Thursday, a third, Brijesh Merja, resigned a day later. Overall, since March, when the Rajya Sabha polls were originally scheduled to be held but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a total of eight Gujarat Congress MLAs have reisgned, bringing down the party's strength in the state Assembly from 73 to 65.

Speaking on the issue, Congress MLA Gulab Singh Rajput said, "Strategy for Rajya Sabha election will be discussed here. No MLA is going to break away from the party. Only those who wanted to betray people, left the party. Those who disrespected people's mandate & left the party won't be forgiven by them."

According to reports, the MLAs have been shifted to resorts in Vadodara and Rajkot (both in Gujarat) and Abu Road (in Rajasthan).

Notably, of the 24 Rajya Sabha seats across various states that will go to polls, four are from Gujarat. Of these, the ruling BJP, which has 103 seats in the Assembly, is assured to win three for which its has fielded Abhay Bhardwaj, Ramilaben Bara and Narhari Amin. Congress, on the other hand, will have to choose between Bharatsinh Solanki and Shaktisinh Gohil for the fourth seat.

A minimum of 35 votes are needed to be elected to the Rajya Sabha.