Gurugram: At least four bodies were recovered from a house in Gurugram's Rajendra Park area on Tuesday morning. A child was also found injured and has been shifted to a hospital. Gurugram police said that the accused has been rounded up. Speaking to the media, Deepak Saran, DCP West, said that prima facie it looks like a sharp weapon was used for the killings.

More details awaited.