Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that if someone tries to do away with Minimum Support Price (MSP) then he will quit politics. While addressing a public gathering at Haryana’s Narnaul, Khattar said, “MSP will always be there. If someone tries to abolish it, Manohar Lal Khattar will leave politics. MSP will not end,” he said. Also Read - People of Bengal Yearning For Change, Will Make 'Sonar Bangla' in 5 Years, Says Amit Shah in Bolpur

“MSP was there in the past, it is present now and it will remain in the future as well,” Khattar added. Also Read - People of Bengal Want Change to End Political Violence, Bangladeshi Infiltration: Amit Shah

Meanwhile, the farmers’ protest against the contentious farm bills passed by the Modi government in September entered day 26 on Monday. Khattar’s statement came after he met with Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday and discussed the ongoing farmers’ issue. Also Read - Give One Chance, Will Make 'Sonar Bangla' in Five Years: Amit Shah in Bolpur Roadshow

“A solution to this issue (farmers’ protest) should be found through discussion. I have said that this issue should be resolved soon. The Centre is ready to talk to the farmers over their issues related to the new farm laws clause by clause,” the Haryana CM told news agency ANI after the meeting.

Earlier, Haryana Deputy CM and NDA ally Dushyant Chautala had also said he will resign from his post in the Manohar Lal Khattar government if he doesn’t manage to secure MSP for the farmers. Chautala has vowed to secure MSP for the farmers.

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala has said, “Our party’s national president already made it clear that MSP must be assured to farmers. The written proposals given by the central government yesterday included MSPs. I’ll work to secure MSP to farmers as long as I’m the Deputy CM. I will resign when I’m unable.”

Farmers have been agitating on the borders of the national capital since November 26 against the recently enacted Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Home Minister Amit Shah has also said that the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will meet the agitating farmers soon for the next round of talks. “I am not exactly aware of the timing but Tomar is likely to meet the representatives of farmers tomorrow or the day after to discuss their demands,” Shah said in a press conference in West Bengal on Sunday.