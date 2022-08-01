Gurugram: The Gurugram Traffic Police on Monday alerted the commuters about traffic congestion on National Highway 48 (NH-48) due to an accident. This is the second incident in past two days when traffic congestion was reported in the area. “Traffic Alert:- Traffic congestion has been reported on NH-48 near Rajiv chowk towards Delhi due to vehicle accident .Our traffic officials present on the spot to facilitate the traffic.@gurgaonpolice,” Gurugram Traffic Police said in a Tweet.Also Read - Teachers Asked to Manage Traffic Outside Prominent Lucknow Schools in VVIP Areas

The traffic movement was first disrupted in the area on July 30 near Manesar chowk towards Jaipur due to waterlogging following heavy rainfall.

Later on Sunday, a portion of the flyover on the Gurugram-Jaipur Expressway fell on the road below and damaged the road. A major accident was averted after three-foot block from the flyover at the Shikopur crossing fell after cracks appeared in it, because there was not much traffic on the road at the time.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have since then barricaded the portion of the flyover to start the repair work and ordered a probe into the incident.