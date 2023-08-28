Home

Doctor Dragged For 50 Meters On Car Bonnet In Panchkula, FIR Registered

A video of the road rage incident has gone viral on social media.

An FIR has been registered in connection to the road rage incident. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A doctor was allegedly dragged on a car’s bonnet for about 50 meters in Haryana’s Panchkula. A video of the road rage incident has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place when Dr Gagan, a resident of MDC, while taking his son back home from tuition. Investigation officer Ravi Dutt said, “In the traffic junction of Sector 8, Panchkula a car tried to overtake Dr Gagan’s vehicle but it collided. The doctor wanted to stop the car after the collision. When he went to have a conversation with them, the persons in the car dragged him by lifting him to the bonnet for about 50 meters. An FIR has been registered and the investigation is going on.”

The miscreants fled from the spot and Dr Gagan was immediately taken to Sector 6 Hospital where he was treated and discharged later. Panchkula Police has registered a case against the car owner on the complaint of Dr Gagan, the viral video and CCTV installed there.

