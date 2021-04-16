Chandigarh: Is the government of Haryana mulling to impose weekend lockdown in the state amid the growing cases of Coronavirus? A government order is doing round on social media, claiming the state is going under weekend lockdown. Well, on Friday the Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Haryana took to Twitter and cleared all the confusion on the issue. Also Read - Weekend Curfew Imposed in Chandigarh From Today, Only Essential Services Allowed

CLAIM: Viral message showing a fake government order claims that there is a weekend lockdown in Haryana. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Imposes Weekend Lockdown In Varanasi, Statewide Lockdown On Sunday

FACT: There is no such order of lockdown in Haryana. The message being circulated is FAKE and fails on our FACT CHECK. India.Com has published the official order issued by the Official Twitter handle of the Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Haryana. It clearly establishes the Weekend Lockdown in Haryana message on social media is FAKE. As a responsible citizen, we urge our readers to NOT circulate such news. If you suspect a Government related news to be fake, send it to +918799711259. Also Read - Bengaluru: Existing Restrictions to Continue, Decision on Extension of Night Curfew on April 20. What Transpired in The Crucial Meet

If you suspect Government related news to be fake, send it to +91 8799711259 or you can also mail it at socialmedia@pib.gov.in.

Alert: Fake message about the imposition of lock down during the weekend in Haryana has been circulated in some social media posts. That needs to be ignored fully. The state will take criminal and punitive action against the perpetrators: govt official. — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) April 16, 2021

No Weekend Lockdown In Gurgoan:

Officials in Gurgaon had said there are no plans to impose weekend lockdown in Gurgaon. “As of now it is only night curfew that is being imposed. If things escalate further and the government thinks it fit then we might be going for a weekend lockdown, but as of now there are no plans for it,” said Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Gurgaon to the Indian Express.

“The situation is dynamic, in Haryana the orders have come directly from the State Disaster Management Authority, so if the government thinks it fit it might be there but, as of yesterday, when we had a video conference with the Chief Minister, there were no such plans,” he said.