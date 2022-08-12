Faridabad: In a shocking incident a 1.5 year-old child was allegedly killed is father in Haryana’s Faridabad for interrupting his sleep, said police on Friday. According to an official of Haryana police, neighbors found the toddler was found bleeding from his nose and mouth alone in the house with his father. Upon questing the man about the boy’s condition, he fled the scene.Also Read - Four Workers Dead, Two Critical in Gas Leakage in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh

"The man allegedly killed the boy for interrupting his sleep. Neighbours told us they suddenly stopped hearing child's cries. Upon going to their house, they saw him bleeding from his nose and mouth. The accused ran away upon questioning by neighbours," said the official, according to news agency ANI.

The incident happened while the accused's wife and his other child was at her brother's home to celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

“Efforts underway to nab the accused,” added the official.