Gurugram: A day after a portion of the roof of Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram’s Sector 109 collapsed leaving two women dead, residents of the apartment staged a protest at the society gate demanding that affected families be rehabilitated and compensation be given to them. As per reports, the residents of Chintels Paradiso society, especially of tower D in which a large portion of the sixth floor collapsed till the first floor, said that they were having “sleepless nights” post the incident. The residents have even set up a tent near the apartment’s entrance to continue their protest.Also Read - Gurugram Building Collapse: Two DSPs to Probe Matter, Residents Blame Builder | Top Developments

Speaking to The Indian Express, a resident who lives on the 17th floor of tower D, said he had shelled out Rs 1.75 crore for the flat and took possession in 2018. He said, “I will not stay here anymore. Either the builder should compensate me or provide a flat in another society.” Adding that his son and wife who were inside the building when the incident occurred are totally traumatized. He said, “My son was in the lift when he heard a loud explosion. As he exited, his face was covered in dust… he immediately ran to tower C and called my wife on the phone. She climbed down the stairs from the 17th floor.” Also Read - Gurugram: Eight Persons Feared Trapped as Building Collapses in Ullawas; Three NDRF Teams at Spot

Unfolding the fearful incident, another resident of the 7th floor in the same tower said: “At 6.30 pm, I felt there was an earthquake and quickly rushed downstairs. My wife, son, and I didn’t grab anything. The next day, we were able to go to our house since my wife, who is a cancer patient, had forgotten to take her medicine.”

Earlier on Saturday night, rescuers retrieved the body of a second woman from under the debris of the partially collapsed 18-floor apartment block, more than 60 hours after the incident. The body of Sunita Shrivastava, which was spotted under the debris Friday, was pulled out at 11:30 pm Saturday by the rescue team, said a senior police officer, adding that it has been for postmortem.

The dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment of Chintels Paradiso in Gurugram’s sector 109 collapsed Thursday evening, killing two women — Rekha Bhardwaj and Sunita Shrivastava.

Sunita Shrivastava’s husband A K Shrivastava, an IRS officer and managing director of Central Warehousing Corporation, suffered critical injuries and could be rescued from under the debris on Friday following 16 hours of efforts.

The police have lodged an FIR at Bajghera police station against the managing director of realty firm Chintels India on charges of causing death due to negligence, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Saharan said. The Gurugram district administration also instituted a probe into the collapse.