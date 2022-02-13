Gurugram: Days after the partial collapse of a residential building in Gurugram’s sector 109 killed two people, portions of a wall and ceiling of two flats in another housing society of the same sector have collapsed, however, no injuries have been reported. The residents of Raheja Atharva, a residential complex in Sector 109, have alleged that the external unit of a split AC fell from a third-floor apartment of Tower H to the ground, due to a poorly-constructed wall on Saturday.Also Read - Maharashtra: 5 Killed, Several Injured as Building Collapses in Pune, PM Modi Offers Condolences

As per a report in the Hindustan Times, earlier on Friday, a portion of a ceiling of a drawing-room of a tenth floor flat in the same tower of Raheja Atharva had also collapsed, but since there were no people in the room at the time of the incident, no one suffered any injuries. Also Read - 5 Feared Trapped After 5-Storey Building Collapses In Mumbai’s Bandra, 5 Fire Engines Rush To Spot

Meanwhile, a resident of Raheja Atharva has claimed that incidents of structural collapse have been reported from their society quite often, but authorities are yet to take action. “We have been struggling since last September but in vain. We will protest against the district town and country planning (DTCP) department, which sanctions occupancy certificates,” he said. Also Read - Three-Storey Building Collapses in Mumbai’s Malad, No Casualty Reported Yet

Such incidents of repeated structural collapse have left the residents of the housing complexes traumatized. The residents are also planning to stage a protest at Brisk Lumbini condominium in Sector 109 on Sunday, where residents of over 80 residential societies are likely to participate in the protest against developers and authorities involved in giving completion certificates to the builders.