These 11 Dog Breeds Face Ban In Gurgaon – Full List Here

Gurugram consumer forum has called for a ban on 11 dog breeds amid series of dog attacks in the city and neighbouring areas.

New Delhi: A series of dog attacks in Gurugram and neighbouring areas have called the consumer forum in the city to urge for a ban on several dog breeds. The district consumer disputes redressal forum had issued directives to Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to ban 11 foreign breeds of dogs. The Gurugram consumer forum issued the direction while ordering a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for a woman who was seriously injured by a pet dog attack in Civil Lines in August.

11 dog breeds face ban by Gurugram consumer forum

American Pit bull terriers Dogo Argentino Rottweiller Neapolitian Mastiff Boerboel Presa Canario Wolf dog Bandog American Bulldog Fila Brasileiro Cane Corso

Dog attacks in Gurugram

The woman, who was attacked by the pet dog, had suffered critical injuries on her head and face and was referred from the civil hospital in Gurugram to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital. The forum also said if the MCG wants, this compensation amount can be recovered from the dog owner. On August 11, victim Munni, who works as a domestic help in the locality, was attacked by Vinit Chikara’s dog while she was on her way to work with her sister-in-law.

In the FIR registered at Civil Line police station, the dog’s breed was mentioned as ‘Pitbull’. Later, the owner informed that the breed is a ‘Dogo Argentino’. The forum directed the MCG to take the dog in custody and cancel Chikara’s licence to own a dog with immediate effect. It also directed to ban 11 foreign breeds and instructed MCG to keep all strays in pounds after taking them into custody.

The forum also directed MCG to formulate a policy for pet dogs within three months. “In the interest of justice an amount of Rs 2 lakhs is ordered to be paid as compensation by way of interim relief by the MCG to the victim who is stated to be a very poor lady doing the household works in the houses of others,” the order read.