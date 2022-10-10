New Delhi: A teacher has been booked after he allegedly hired a woman to teach students in his place at a government school in Gurugram. The incident took place at Government Model Sanskriti Primary School in Gurugram’s Sector-54 Suncity Colony.Also Read - 5G Sim Fraud: Gurugram Cyber Polices Issues Advisory. Here Is How To Be Safe

The accused teacher has been identified as Vipin Malik. He had hired Monika Nandal, who did not have any required teaching qualification, for Rs 8,000 to teach students in his place. Malik would come to the school in the morning and after marking his attendance would leave the institute to engage in property dealing throughout the day, police said, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Malik was involved in the crime in connivance with the headmaster of the school, said Inderjeet Yadav, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Chief Minister’s flying squad. “It was revealed that Malik had hired Monika Nandal to teach the students in his place for Rs 8,000 per month. We have nabbed headmaster Balwinder Singh and proxy woman teacher Monika Nandal from the school,” he said.

Malik has also been arrested but police did not confirm it, sources told PTI. An FIR has been registered against the school headmaster, teacher and the woman at Sector 53 police station, police said.

Two accused have been arrested and we are conducting raids to nab the main accused teacher,” Devender Kumar, SHO of sector 53 police station, said. After learning about the development, a team including duty magistrate, naib tehsildar of Kadipur rehsil, district education officer, block education officer, school cluster head and Chief Minister’s flying squad raided the school.