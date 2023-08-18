Home

Haryana

Gurugram Man Kills Neighbour For Stealing Wife’s Saree

Gurugram Man Kills Neighbour For Stealing Wife’s Saree

The incident took place in Gurugram's Nathupur village and the accused has "confessed to the murder", police said.

The victim and the accused resided in separate rooms in the same rented accommodation in Nathupur. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A 50-year-old man allegedly killed his neighbour for stealing his wife’s saree in Haryana’s Gurugram. The incident took place in Gurugram’s Nathupur village. The accused, Ajay Singh, was arrested and charged with murder.

Trending Now

The arrest was made on Thursday and the accused has “confessed to the murder”, ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. A double barrel gun, two bullet shells, and an arms license have been recovered from the possession of the accused, the police said.

On Tuesday, Ajay Singh’s wife, Reena, told her husband that their neighbour Pintu Kumar, who too works as a security guard, had stolen her saree, the police said. When Pintu returned from his duty around 8 pm, Ajay confronted him but Pintu refuted the allegations, following which an argument broke out between them, they added.

Pintu’s roommate and an eyewitness of the incident, Ashok Kumar, told police that during the quarrel, Singh brought his double barrel gun from his room and shot Pintu in the stomach, the police said.

“We tried to stop Ajay Singh by taking away his gun but he somehow overpowered and snatched it back from us and shot Pintu. We rushed injured Pintu to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment,” Ashok said in his complaint.

The victim, who hailed from Bihar, and the accused, a native of Uttar Pradesh, resided in separate rooms in the same rented accommodation in Nathupur, the police said.

An FIR was registered against Ajay Singh under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act at the DLF Phase 3 police station on Tuesday night, following which he was detained, Dahiya said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Haryana News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES