Haryana

Waterlogging, Major Traffic In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rainfall; Check Routes To Avoid

The Gurugram-Delhi Expressway was blocked due to the waterlogging due to overnight rainfall. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall continued to lash Gurugram on Sunday, leading to waterlogging and major traffic snarls in several areas. The Gurugram-Delhi Expressway was also blocked due to the waterlogging due to overnight rainfall. Areas around Rajeev Chowk, Khandsa, Subash Chowk, and Kanhai Chowk were the worst affected.

Waterlogging was reported at several key junctions, including Sector-30, 31, 40, 15, Police line, near Gurugram MLA office, Bus Stand Road, Sheetla Mata Road, Narsinghpur service road, Hero Honda Chowk, Basai Chowk, Khandsa, Sohna Road and Subhash Chowk, which resulted in traffic snarls. Internal sectors and colonies such as sectors 10, 9 10 A, 29, 39, 47, Palam Vihar and Greenwood City also had flooded streets with rainwater entering some of the houses.

Gurugram Traffic Update: List Of Roads To Avoid

Rajeev Chowk

Khandsa

Subash Chowk

Kanhai Chowk

Sheetla Mata Mandir road

Aggarwal Dhramshala Chowk

Sector-10A

Himgiri Chowk

As per the data from the district administration, Gurugram City recorded 71 mm of rain between 6 am and 8 am on Sunday. The data also showed that Wazirabad saw the maximum rainfall (149 mm), followed by Badshahpur 103 mm, Sohna 82 mm, Kadipur 61mm and Harsaru 61.

Meanwhile, a new survey found that up to 93 per cent commuters in Gurugram, 71 per cent in Delhi and 49 per cent in Noida feel they “end up losing working hours or productivity” due to waterlogging and traffic woes during the monsoon season.

Additionally, 96 per cent commuters in Gurugram, 88 per cent in Delhi and 66 per cent in Noida say they “end up spending much more time in traffic” due to waterlogging, according to the findings.

Coducted via the LocalCircles platform, the survey claims to have had 3,186 responses from Delhi, 2,965 from Gurugram and 2,839 from Noida. All the participants were validated citizens who had to be registered with LocalCircles to participate.

Residents of Gurugram experienced the worst waterlogging and related troubles when compared to their counterparts in Delhi and Noida, the survey findings suggest. Asked about the experience of the past couple of years vis- -vis waterlogging during the monsoon in Gurugram, 86 per cent respondents said “Yes, quite badly” and 11 per cent said “Yes, somewhat”.

