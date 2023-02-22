Home

Haryana

Husband Not Allowed, No Cooking Gas, More: Gurugram Woman Locks Self, Son For 3 Years To Fight COVID

A woman had locked herself and her son in their Gurugram home for three years to beat COVID. She even kept her husband away for their home past years.

Gurugram: A team of officials from health, police and child services department had helped to bring the women and her son out of confinement.

New Delhi: A woman, who had locked herself and her son for three years in their home in Gurugram to beat COVID, was brought out of confinement by officials on Tuesday. A team of officials from health, police and child services department had helped to bring them out of confinement.

Fear of contracting COVID led Munmun Majhi to even keep her husband, Sujan Majhi, away from their son and home in Maruti Kunj area for the past three years. He had stepped out of home for office in 2020 after the first lockdown restrictions were lifted. Since then, Munmun did not allow her husband to enter their home, according to a report by Times of India.

Sujan Majhi, an engineer who works in a private company, later took a house on rent after several requests to his wife showed no results. He stayed in touch with Munmun and their son via video call for the past three years. He had paid rent, electricity bills and son’s school fees throughout the time. He even bought groceries and would leave it outside the main door.

Locked inside home, Munmun did everything to cut contact with the outside world. She stopped using cooking gas as it would need to be filled and switched to induction. She allowed her son to use smartphone as he had to attend online classes.

Over the years, Sujan tried to convince Munmun to come out of the confinement. But, Munmun sticked to her demand. Her only condition was she would allow herself and 10-year-old son to come out in the open if there was a COVID vaccine for children. Till now, there is no vaccine for children below 12 years of age.

