All Offices In Gurugram Open, No Restrictions On Commuting: Police

Flames and smoke rise from shops and other temporary structures, set ablaze by miscreants in a fresh case of communal violence at Badshahpur area in Gurugram. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: As violence in Haryana’s Nuh spread to some areas in Gurugram, there were reports that work from home was imposed for employees in the city. However, Gurugram Police took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to debunk the rumours of work from home and said all offices were open. Gurugram Police also said that no restrictions on commuting were imposed and urged everyone not to spread misinformation.

“We condemn such information spreading rumors..All offices are open and working, no restrictions on commuting anywhere within and out of Gurugram. Appeal to everyone…kindly refrain to spread rumors and misinformation please,” Gurugram Police said in the post.

Gurugram Police’s notification came as several posts on social media claimed that work from home was imposed for employees in the city.

Haryana Violence: What Do We Know So Far

Mobs killed a cleric in a late-night attack on a mosque, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that began in Haryana’s Nuh spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram, taking the death toll to five, police said on Tuesday.

People also blocked a road and downed shutters over the attack on a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh a day earlier, and a panchayat’ targeted Muslims as the district adjoining the national capital remained on edge.

Apart from Gurugram, violence was also reported from Palwal district where a mob set over 25 huts in Parshuram Colony on fire. Police said nobody was hurt. In Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi town, “two or three” shops on the highway were vandalised.

Two more people, among the over 50 injured in Nuh on Monday, died in hospital. Two of the four dead in that clash were home guards. Ten of the injured are policemen, three of them on ventilator support.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar called the Nuh attack a part of a larger conspiracy, while the VHP demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency. Authorities clamped a curfew Tuesday morning in Nuh district. Security forces held flag marches in adjoining districts as well and several peace committee meetings were organised.

Hours after mobs targeted the VHP procession opening fire, pelting stones and torching cars at Khedla Mod in Nuh, rioters burnt vehicles and shops in Gurugram’s Sohna town. No casualties were reported there as police dispersed the Sohna mob by 9 pm Monday.

But past midnight, a group of 100 people targeted the Anjuman Masjid in Gurugram’s sector 57. Police said the slogan-shouting mob pelted stones and opened fire at the four people inside the mosque, according to a report by news agency PTI.

The attackers also fired upon policemen who had reached the mosque, assistant sub inspector Inder Singh said in his report. Police rescued two men as the mob set fire to the mosque.

Naib imam Mohammed Saad and Khurshid Alam were seriously injured. Saad, 26, a Bihar native, was declared dead at hospital. Police have lodged an FIR, naming 10 attackers. Reports said five people were rounded up.

On Tuesday afternoon, people shouting Jai Shri Ram slogans set fire to a roadside eatery in Gurugram’s Badshahpur. Some shops in the market nearby were also vandalised, police said.

The fire brigade doused the flames. When police reached the spot, the rioters said to be around 70 fled on their motorcycles and other vehicles, officials said. Five meat shops were vandalised by another mob in Pataudi Chowk. The rioters fled as police arrived.

