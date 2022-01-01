Bhiwani: About a dozen vehicles involved in mining work have been buried in a landslide at Dadam mining zone in Tosham block of Bhiwani district on Saturday, ndtv reported. About 10 to 15 people are reportedly trapped under it. Meanwhile, the authorities are at the spot and rescue operations are currently underway.Also Read - Haryana Lowers Legal Drinking Age From 25 to THIS. Details Here

Incident of a landslide in a mining quarry took place in Haryana's Bhiwani pic.twitter.com/d7d382RxrC — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

Also Read - Over 250 Makeshift Shops at Gurugram's Famous Banjara Market Demolished; 80% Illegal Properties Cleared

more details are awaited. Also Read - Schools in Haryana to Reopen For Classes 4 and 5 From Sept 1 | Details Inside