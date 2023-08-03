Home

‘Only 15 Families Remain’: Gurugram Migrants Live In Fear After Haryana Violence

Before the violence, over 100 Muslim families from West Bengal were residing in the area, but now only 15 families are left. They express that they are terrified and unable to return to their homes due to financial constraints.

Gurugram Migrants Live In Fear After Haryana Violence | Photo: ANI Twitter (Representative Image)

Gurugram: The dreadful violence that erupted in Haryana’s Nuh has shocked the nation. The violence also spread to other parts of the state, and the situation in the Gurugram locality is a glaring example of this.

According to 25-year-old Shamim Hussain yesterday evening some unidentified people came in their locality and asked all Muslims to leave the place. “Last evening, some people came and asked all Muslims to leave. We don’t have money to go back and even have debts to pay to the local shopkeepers. It’s okay if something happens to me, but I have a one-year-old son. It is my sincere request to the government, district administration and local residents to protect us. Help us, please,” NDTV quoted Hussain as saying.

Earlier, the Gurugram district commissioner had assured the migrant families of protection, stating that there will be overnight deployment in sensitive areas and around religious places of both communities – mosques as well as temples.

As many as 60 people visited a landlord in the locality on Tuesday and told him to ask all Muslim families residing at his property to leave within two days. The locality is right next to some posh high-rises in the city.

The migrants know that the threat was not an empty one as the housekeeper had been thrashed on Tuesday afternoon by a mob who had just asked him his name.

As per a man who supervises a housekeeping operation from the locality few people are coming to work. “Only four people came to work today. A man who works here was travelling on the road when a mob asked him his name. He answered, nothing more was said, and he was beaten up. We got him here and gave him first aid. He has left for his village in Bengal this morning,” the man told NDTV.

“We are also scared. We will go out on the road, and somebody will thrash us. We can’t do anything because our village is far away, in West Bengal. If you can help us, we will be grateful,” he added.

Hussain’s mother said that around 60 unidentified people came yesterday and told the landlord to ask Muslims to leave. “Around 60 people came around 7 pm yesterday. They didn’t speak to us. They spoke to the landlord and told him to ask all the Muslims to leave. Everyone has left and only 15-16 families remain. There were over 100 families living here. We can’t leave because we don’t have money to pay for the fare and the food on the way,” she said.

Hussain mentioned that he had arrived in Gurugram from Bengal just a week ago in search of employment. He recently secured a job as a food delivery agent, but it has only been two days, and he hasn’t received his payment yet.

“My one-year-old boy is called Alishan. I am petrified that they will come and beat me and my wife, and my son will cry seeing that. My wife is also scared and has been crying for the past two nights. We can’t go back because we have no money in the village either. How will we survive,” he asked.

Another resident of the same locality stated that poor people are paying the price. “It’s not about Hindus or Muslims. Whoever is engaging in violence is to blame. But poor people like us are paying the price. We are daily wagers and we are not being able to leave the locality to go to work. We will go hungry if this continues,” he said.

Earlier, the district commissioner of Gurugram had stated that the situation is peaceful now and complete normalcy is expected to be restored in the city tomorrow.

“We have received some news of migrant workers being asked to vacate their premises. We have sent district and police officials to the spot and are undertaking confidence-building measures. I would like to assure them of protection. There will be overnight deployment in sensitive areas and around religious places of both communities – mosques as well as temples,” NDTV quoted Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav as saying.

At least six people have died since Monday following the violent rioting in the Nuh. The violence erupted during a religious procession taken out by VHP and Bajrang Dal. The procession came under fire and heavy stone-pelting. The violence also spread to adjoining areas, including Gurugram. Police and central forces are patrolling to maintain the law and order situation at the affected areas.

