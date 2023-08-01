Home

Haryana On Alert After Violent Clashes, Section 144 In Gurugram As Death Toll Rises To 5: Top Points

All educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centres have been ordered shut in Gurugram today. Meanwhile, mobile internet services have been suspended in the Nuh district of Haryana.

Wreckage of a vehicle that was set on fire during clashes between two groups, at Sohna in Gurugram district. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A high alert has been sounded across Haryana as the death toll in the violent clashes that erupted in Nuh and spread to Gurugram rose to five. Authorities on Tuesday imposed a curfew in Nuh district where two home guards were killed and several injured following violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession. Meanwhile, section 144 has been imposed in Gurugram, Faridabad and Palwal to prevent any untoward incident.

Haryana Violence: Top Developments

Curfew has been clamped on Nuh district, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday. The situation in Nuh continues to be tense. However, there were no reports of any fresh violence on Tuesday. Security has been beefed up in Nuh and other areas, officials said.

All educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centres will remain closed on Tuesday in Haryana’s Gurugram, District Information and Public Relations Officer, Gurugram stated on Monday.

The order has been issued by District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav.

The order has been issued by District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav. Mobile internet services have been suspended temporarily in the Nuh district of Haryana. “The situation is under control in Nuh, Sohna and adjoining districts. 13 Companies of Paramilitary forces have been stationed there, 6 more companies will be reaching shortly. No curfew is imposed in Faridabad, Palwal and Gurugram, However, section 144 is imposed to avoid any untoward incident in these districts. Peace Committee meeting will commence shortly in Sohna,” the state government officials were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Two home guards and three others were killed and many others, including several policemen, were injured on Monday as a mob tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire. The two deceased home guards have been identified as Neeraj and Gursevak who were deployed at Khedali Daula police station.

As per the police, the cops, who were injured in the clashes between two communities in Haryana’s Nuh, have been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon. Police said the mob attacked the police teams when they were marching towards Mewat from Gurugram.

Suspension of the internet services will continue in Nuh district till August 2. The Haryana Government, in an official notification, has said that the order has been taken to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through social media platforms. “In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities, Home Secretary, Haryana do order the suspension of the mobile internet services and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of district Nuh of Haryana State,” the order said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said “strictest action” will be taken against those responsible for the incident. “Today’s incident is unfortunate. I appeal to all the people to maintain peace in the state. The guilty will not be spared at any cost, and the strictest action will be taken against them,” the chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

