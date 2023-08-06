Home

Haryana Violence: Nuh Hotel Where Stones Were Pelted From At Religious Procession Demolished

The district administration said a group of protesters had hurled stones from the hotel, which was "illegally constructed", during the recent violence in Haryana's Nuh.

The hotel was razed as part of a demolition drive in Haryana's Nuh. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A hotel-cum-restaurant in Haryana’s Nuh was demolished as part of an illegal construction drive in the district. The district administration said the hotel was “built illegally and crowd had pelted stones from here during the recent violence”.

#WATCH | Haryana | A hotel-cum-restaurant being demolished in Nuh. District administration says that it was built illegally and hooligans had pelted stones from here during the recent violence. pic.twitter.com/rVhJG4ruTm — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2023

