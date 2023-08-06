Top Recommended Stories

Haryana Violence: Nuh Hotel Where Stones Were Pelted From At Religious Procession Demolished

The district administration said a group of protesters had hurled stones from the hotel, which was "illegally constructed", during the recent violence in Haryana's Nuh.

Published: August 6, 2023 10:11 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

haryana violence, nuh violence, sahara hotel demolised
The hotel was razed as part of a demolition drive in Haryana's Nuh. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A hotel-cum-restaurant in Haryana’s Nuh was demolished as part of an illegal construction drive in the district. The district administration said the hotel was “built illegally and crowd had pelted stones from here during the recent violence”.

