Chandigarh: After a hiatus of two years, the International Surajkund Handicrafts Mela will be held from March 19 till April 4, officials said on Thursday. The famous fair attracts visitors from across the globe and was not held for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here on Thursday that Jammu and Kashmir will be the 'partner state' for the 35th edition of the Handicrafts Mela. "Around 20 countries are expected to participate in the mela. The International artists and craftsmen from these countries will be the main attraction," he said.

The Haryana government has started an e-ticketing system for the convenience of visitors. Around 25 lakh people are expected to visit the mela this year, the Chief Minister told the reporters.

“For the last 35 years, this mela has been providing a good platform to craftsmen and handloom artisans to showcase their skills,” he said, adding that the mela not only strengthens the unity and integrity of the country but also boosts the cultural links between them.

“The craftsmen from all across the country coming on one platform allows them to learn each other’s culture,” he said.

Entry Of Heavy Vehicles Barred During Mela In Faridabad

Meanwhile, to ensure smooth traffic movement in Faridabad during the fair, the authorities have barred the entry of heavy vehicles coming from Gurugram. The restriction shall remain in force from 7 am on March 19 to 12 am on April 4, officials said, adding Gurugram Police will set up checkposts at Faridabad toll plaza and Lakhuwas, Sohna to enforce the ban.

The fair is being held after a gap and lakhs of visitors are likely to attend it. This may lead to congestion on the Gurugram-Faridabad route, said Ravinder Singh Tomar, DCP (traffic), Gurugram.

(With agency inputs)