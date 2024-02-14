Home

WATCH: Farmers Fly Kites At Haryana-Punjab Border To Counter Drones Dropping Tear Gas Shells

Thousands of farmers Punjab continued to stay put at the two borders of the state and Haryana while security personnel fired some tear gas shells on the protesters at the Shambhu border near Ambala.

Screengrab from videos shared on X.

Farmers Protest: Protesting farmers at the Shambhu border near Ambala have found an innovative method to counter drones used by the police for surveillance and dropping tear gas shells on them. The protesters are flying kites close to the drones, apparently to limit the teargas firing range of the machines.

Visuals from the spot which have gone viral on social media sites, showed the farmers who are camped at the Shambhu border after being halted by the Haryana Police and prevented from marching towards national capital Delhi, flying kites to counter the drone deployed by the law enforcement agencies.

Farmers are flying kites to stop the drones being sent by the police for surveillance and releasing tear gas shells on the #ShambhuBorder.#FarmersProtest #FarmersProtest2024 #DelhiChalo pic.twitter.com/exfmQkiKSC — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 14, 2024

Farmer Protests and Drone Warfare at Shambhu Border Yesterday, the Haryana government had dropped tear gas shells on farmers using drones. Today, farmers are flying kites to bring down drones. They have also brought spray machines to reduce the impact of tear gas.… pic.twitter.com/yoJLF51cxt — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) February 14, 2024

‘Delhi Chalo’

On Wednesday, thousands of farmers Punjab continued to stay put at the two borders of the state and Haryana while security personnel fired some tear gas shells on the protesters at the Shambhu border near Ambala.

As the peasants gather there to resume their ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest, farmer leaders will first hold a meeting before moving ahead with their plan to break multi-layered barricades at the Shambhu border in an attempt to march towards Delhi.

The police used tear gas shells and water cannons against the protesters at the Data Singhwala-Khanauri border in Haryana’s Jind district. According to the police, nine of their men suffered injuries in this clash.

Farmers planning to breach barricades

With the farmers from several places in Punjab continuing to pour in to participate in the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, a large number of tractor-trolleys could be seen parked along the national highway on the Punjab side.

The protesting farmers from Punjab plan to make a fresh attempt to break past the multiple layers of barricades at the border with Haryana.

The Haryana security personnel lobbed a few tear gas shells on Wednesday morning after some farmers gathered near the barricades at the Shambhu border, the protesters claimed.

While the protesting farmers said they were determined to march towards the national capital, many young farmers have made their tractors ready for removing the multi-layered cemented blocks at the Shambhu border.

They have also made arrangements of water tankers in order to minimise the impact of any tear gas shell lobbed by the Haryana security personnel.

The farmers were also carrying water bottles and wet clothes to limit the impact of tear gas shells.

One of the protesters was seen wearing body protective gears along with eye protective safety goggles at the Shambhu border.

Many farmers said they sustained injuries and faced difficulties in breathing and irritation in eyes because of the tear gas shells lobbed by the Haryana security personnel on Tuesday.

Many injured in February 13 protest

During their protest on February 13 at the Shambhu border, the farmers, with the help of tractors, managed to remove some of the cemented barricades and iron nails which were part of the elaborate arrangements made by the Haryana authorities to prevent protesters from heading to Delhi.

Twenty-four police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured as protesters hurled stones at them, officials said.

The Haryana government on Tuesday had extended the suspension of mobile internet services, bulk SMS and dongle services in seven districts – Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa till February 15.

(With PTI inputs)

