Woman Drugged, Raped In Gurugram Hotel By Man She Met On Dating App

The incident took place at a hotel in Gurugram's Sector 50 area when she went to meet the man she met through a dating app.

Gurugram: The woman said the accused raped her and even filmed the act. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A woman was allegedly drugged and raped by a man she met on a dating app and his friend in Gurugram. The incident took place at a hotel in Gurugram’s Sector 50 area when she went to meet the man she met through a dating app.

According to the woman’s complaint, she met the accused through a dating app who later invited her to the hotel on June 29, police said.

When she reached the hotel, the man and his friend offered her food and she lost consciousness after having it, she alleged. The woman said the accused raped her and even filmed the act.

“Taking advantage of this, they raped me and also made a video of the act. When I protested after regaining consciousness, the accused threatened to make her video viral. Somehow I returned home but now reached the police,” she said in her complaint, according to a report by the news agency PTI.

An FIR was registered against two unknown accused under the section of gang rape at sector 50 police station, SHO Praveen Malik said, adding that a probe is underway in the matter.

In a separate incident, a Delhi-based Bhojpuri artiste was allegedly raped by her Instagram friend at a hotel in Gurugram where the accused had called her on the pretext of an interview. The 24-year-old victim told the police that she is a Bhojpuri entertainer with a massive social media following and currently resides in Delhi.

“A few days ago I came in contact with a person named Mahesh Pandey through Instagram, who offered me work in the Bhojpuri film industry. On June 29, he called me to a hotel in the Udyog Vihar area in Gurugram on the pretext of an interview,” the Bhojpuri singer told the police in her complaint.

Narrating her ordeal, the victim further said: “When I reached the hotel, Mahesh had already booked a room where he took me and after asking some questions, he started drinking alcohol. After this when I started leaving, he forced himself on me and raped me.”

The woman claimed that Pandey also threatened to kill her and later some of his friends called her phone and threatened to share her private videos on the internet if she went to the police.

Following the woman’s complaint, an FIR was registered against Mahesh Pandey, said to be a resident of Chakarpur area in Gurugram, under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Udyog Vihar Police Station on Wednesday. “We are verifying the allegations. The accused will be arrested soon,” ACP, Crime, Varun Dahiya said.

