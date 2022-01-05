We all like to snack at times to satiate mild hunger pangs. The best dry fruit to snack on this winter season is black raisin or kaali kishmish. It is not only healthy but will also keep your stomach full. For people who have embarked on their weight loss journey, black raisin should be their go-to. These help in maintaining cholesterol and blood pressure levels.

Taking it to Instagram, Dr Dixa Bhavsar, Ayurveda doctor, shares important benefits of kaali kishmish. An excerpt from the caption reads,” From reducing hair loss, eliminating impurities from blood, reducing high blood pressure to keeping anemia at bay, black raisins are a wonderful additon to your diet as it contains natural anti-oxidants and are rich in iron.”

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Dixa Bhavsar (@drdixa_healingsouls)

Here Are The Health Benefits

Prevents Osteoporosis: Black raisins consist of the high amount of calcium other than just potassium. This is healthy for the bones.

Reduces Hair Loss And Grey Hair: “They are not only full of iron, but also contain a large amount of Vitamin C that facilitates the fast absorption of the mineral and provides proper nourishment to the hair,” writes Dr Dixa.

Controls Blood Pressure: The presence of potassium helps in reducing sodium in blood.

Relieves Constipation: Dr Dixa says,” Black raisins are known for their high amounts of dietary fibre, which can provide bulk to the stools and aid in a smooth movement.”

Other Health Benefits: Keeps anemia at bay, helps reduce menstrual cramps, fight against bad cholesterol (reduces LDL cholesterol), good for oral health (due to presence of phytochemicals), it helps reduce acidity (heartburn), improves energy levels.