Though winter is often pleasing, it can give nightmares to your babies. Yes, that’s right! Babies need a lot of energy during the chilly months. They are also prone to various health problems and allergies. It is imperative to take utmost care of the babies during these chilly months and monitor their diet. In the below article, we tell you about the foods that can be given to your little one during winters, and help him or her stay healthy. Don’t forget to read about these foods, and make sure to include them in your baby’s diet.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: SOTY 2 Fame Abhishek Bajaj Opens Up On His Diet And Workout Routine, His Fitness Secrets Revealed | Watch Video

Winter is here! As the temperatures tend to drop, dressing up in warm jackets won’t be sufficient for the babies. Moreover, eating particular types of food can keep babies disease-free and cozy. Many babies encounter stomach problems, dehydration, and allergies during the colder months. It is essential for the parents to take good care of the babies, and improve their eating habits. Also Read - 7 Kind of Foods to Keep You Fuller For a Longer Duration of Time

Garlic : It is packed with allicin, an antioxidant that helps in keeping the babies away from illness, especially the common cold. So, try to include garlic in the recommended quantities in your babies, soup, or dal.

: It is packed with allicin, an antioxidant that helps in keeping the babies away from illness, especially the common cold. So, try to include garlic in the recommended quantities in your babies, soup, or dal. Carrots : It contains beta-carotene, and helps boost white blood cells (WBC) during the chilly days. WBCs allow the babies to improve their immune systems and protect against viral infections.The high-fibre content of carrots also helps regulate the digestive system.

: It contains beta-carotene, and helps boost white blood cells (WBC) during the chilly days. WBCs allow the babies to improve their immune systems and protect against viral infections.The high-fibre content of carrots also helps regulate the digestive system. Dates : Dates have essential nutrients like vitamins and minerals like calcium, iron, and magnesium to keep the babies warm during those chilly days. Try to add dates to the smoothies, milk, or desserts. Dates are recommended in winters as they have anti-oxidative properties that stimulate metabolism.

: Dates have essential nutrients like vitamins and minerals like calcium, iron, and magnesium to keep the babies warm during those chilly days. Try to add dates to the smoothies, milk, or desserts. Dates are recommended in winters as they have anti-oxidative properties that stimulate metabolism. Citrus fruits : Like oranges are loaded with sources of Vitamin C and fiber, antioxidants and help to maintain a healthy immune system. Give them whole oranges, sweet limes.

: Like oranges are loaded with sources of Vitamin C and fiber, antioxidants and help to maintain a healthy immune system. Give them whole oranges, sweet limes. Sweet potatoes : Are packed with Vitamin A and potassium, and can be beneficial for babies during winter. Boiled sweet potato or sweet potato halwa can be given to the babies.

: Are packed with Vitamin A and potassium, and can be beneficial for babies during winter. Boiled sweet potato or sweet potato halwa can be given to the babies. Green leafy vegetables : Contain vitamin A, C, folate, and lutein. Furthermore, spinach is packed with fiber and keeps the kid’s digestive system clean, and prevents constipation that is a common occurrence among kids. Give it in the form of soup or add it in dal.

: Contain vitamin A, C, folate, and lutein. Furthermore, spinach is packed with fiber and keeps the kid’s digestive system clean, and prevents constipation that is a common occurrence among kids. Give it in the form of soup or add it in dal. Pomegranate : It carries antioxidants and can enhance the baby’s well-being. Pomegranate juice also helps to kill intestinal worms

: It carries antioxidants and can enhance the baby’s well-being. Pomegranate juice also helps to kill intestinal worms Amla juice: Though kids may refuse to have amla juice,, it is beneficial for them. It contains vitamin C and helps keep various health problems and infections at bay. Give amla juice or dried home made candy to the baby as recommended by the dietician.

(Authored by Dr Aditi Mudaliyar, Consultant Nutritionist & Dietitian, Motherhood Hospital, Kharadi Pune) Also Read - Health Tips For Pregnant Women: Try These Safe Upper Body Exercises During Pregnancy, Here's How To Do | Watch