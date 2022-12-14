Not Loss Of Taste Or Smell But These Are The 10 Most Common Latest COVID Symptoms Now. Check List Here

Latest data from the ZOE Health Study showed the fresh commons 10 COVID symptoms. The "traditional" symptoms such as loss of smell, shortness of breath, and a fever, are not common these days.

New Delhi: COVID pandemic is not over yet. Most people infected with the coronavirus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. However, some will become seriously ill and require medical attention.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the coronavirus can spread from an infected person’s mouth or nose in small liquid particles when they cough, sneeze, speak, sing or breathe. These particles range from larger respiratory droplets to smaller aerosols. Ever since COVID pandemic broke out three years ago, the virus have evolved and so has its symptoms.

As per the ZOE heath study, the “traditional” symptoms such as loss of smell (anosmia), shortness of breath, and a fever, are not common these days. Latest data from the ZOE Health Study showed the fresh commons 10 COVID symptoms:

Sore throat Headache Runny nose Sneezing Cough without phlegm Blocked nose Cough with phlegm Hoarse voice Muscle aches and pains An altered sense of smell

The WHO said the best way to prevent and slow down transmission is to be “well informed about the disease and how the virus spreads. Protect yourself and others from infection by staying at least 1 metre apart from others.” Wearing a properly fitted mask, and washing your hands or using an alcohol-based rub frequently. Get vaccinated when it’s your turn and follow local guidance.