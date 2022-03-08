We women are almost always busy. We are known for our multitasking abilities, taking care of home, family, work, and multiple things in between. Unfortunately, as a result, our own health tends to take a back seat. Sometimes we ignore a lingering headache, or maybe we don’t even notice when our weight changes drastically. Luckily, most of the time the symptoms might not indicate anything serious, but occasionally; we might miss the onset of something quite grave. This International Women’s Day 2022 let’s pledge to pay a little more attention to our health so that we don’t ignore the red flags.Also Read - Meet 6 Women Entrepreneurs Who Broke Barriers And Followed Their Passion

Frequent Shortness of Breath : Sometimes women may experience shortness of breath with exertion when their heart muscle isn’t getting sufficient blood supply. Women are more prone to having so-called ‘silent heart attacks, where the more common symptom is breathlessness and extreme fatigue, rather than chest pain. Other common reasons for shortness of breath in women are Anemia or Lung Disease.

: Sudden weakness of the face or limbs may indicate a Stroke. Other symptoms include sudden confusion, slurred speech, blurry vision, and difficulty walking. Your family and friends should be aware of these symptoms too, since it may be difficult to recognize them and get immediate help yourself. Changes in Menstrual Periods: You are the best judge of what is normal when it comes to your menstrual cycle. Your period will change throughout your life, but you need to visit your doctor if you notice anything out of the ordinary. Drastic changes in the quantity, duration, flow and amount of pain need to be looked into. These changes might be related to normal menopause, or otherwise might indicate benign conditions like Polycystic Ovaries or Uterine Fibroids. However, occasionally they might point to serious conditions like pelvic infections or even gynaecological cancers. You should never delay consulting your doctor if you notice bleeding after menopause.

Keep a lookout for sudden changes in your skin. Darkened skin in your armpits and behind the neck or multiple skin tags could be a sign of Prediabetes. Crusty, scaly growths could be a precancerous condition like Actinic or Solar Keratosis. Look out for changes in the size, shape, or colour of existing moles, as well as watch out for any new spots that may pop up. Sudden Changes in Weight: If you suddenly start losing weight without any specific effort, it could be signalling a health problem. The usual causes are overactive Thyroid, Diabetes, psychological disorders, Liver Disease, or Cancer. Conversely, if you’ve gained weight without changing your diet or activity level, that could indicate an underactive Thyroid, Depression, or other metabolic diseases.

The female breast is naturally a little lumpy and bumpy. However, if you notice any lump that sticks to the chest wall or skin, a change in the overlying skin, changes in the appearance of the nipple, do not delay in seeking medical attention. These may be signs of Breast Cancer. Snoring and Excess Drowsiness: If you are falling asleep at your desk or worse, in your car, it could be due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea, where you continually start and stop breathing throughout the night and are snoring loudly. Allowing it to go untreated could lead to cardiovascular problems and weight gain.

Excess Tiredness : There are multiple reasons to feel tired. However, if you feel constantly drained out, it could signal some underlying metabolic disorder or a serious inflammatory condition like Cancer, Dementia, or Parkinson’s Disease.

In conclusion, if you experience symptoms that don't feel quite right, listen to your intuition. You know your body best and can sense when something is wrong. Remember, seeking early help and correct advice from your qualified physician can help ensure the best possible outcomes.

(Inputs by Dr Sujata Chakravarti, Consultant-General Medicine, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi-A Fortis Network

(Inputs by Dr Sujata Chakravarti, Consultant-General Medicine, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi-A Fortis Network Hospital)