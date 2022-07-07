Currently, Covid cases are rising in the country at a rapid rate. In the below article we tell you about some vital tips to keep Covid infection at bay. Read on to know more about this, and get going.Also Read - Monsoon Diet Tips: Avoiding These Foods In Rainy Season Will Prevent Diseases Like Diarrhea And Infections - Watch List In Video
The Covid curve still refuses to flatten in the country even after 2 years of the pandemic. The Coronavirus tends to spread via droplets from people when they talk, sneeze, or cough in case they are infected. One can be infected, and spread the virus to others, even if the person is asymptomatic. People can also get infected by touching their mouths, nose, or eyes after touching surfaces contaminated with the virus. The virus may survive on surfaces for a few hours or even several days. It will be imperative for you to stay away from Coronavirus by following certain precautions.
Dr Vikrant Shah, consulting physician, intensivist, and infectious disease specialist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital Chembur shares guidelines that can help prevent Covid infection.
These are the guidelines to prevent Covid infection
- Wash your hands often. Use hand sanitiser from time to time.
- Try not to touch your face after touching door handles, door knobs, elevator buttons, or any furniture.
- Avoid going to crowded places as there is a risk of Covid infection. Wear a face mask when you go out. Try to put the mask on in crowded places or any social gatherings.
- When you do go out in public, maintain at least 6 feet distance from others.
- Do not be around sick people and avoid venturing out even if you too feel sick.
- Cover your mouth with your elbow when you cough or sneeze, or use a tissue.
- Try to limit visitors at home since the cases are rising now. In case you have visitors at home then make masks mandatory for them.
- Do not skip the vaccination and even schedule your booster shot.
- Be vigilant for any symptoms of COVID-19 like cough, fever, and body pain. Seek medical care early if symptoms develop, and isolate yourself from others.
- Since the schools are reopening now, parents need to be alert when it comes to their children. Make sure that the children wear masks, and do not hug or shake hands with other children.
- Eat a well-balanced diet to improve your immunity and exercise daily. Try to include fresh fruits, vegetables, pulses, whole grains, and legumes in the diet. Cut down on oily, processed, and canned food. You need to give up on smoking and alcohol too. Doing so can help you to prevent Covid infection.