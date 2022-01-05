The notion of wellness has been around for a long time. However, with the outbreak of the pandemic and the rise in cases of COVID-19 have been impacting every aspect of life universally, it has also managed to bring a profuse consciousness on personal health and wellbeing to the precursor of human notice.Also Read - COVID-19 Diet: How Eating Ber or Jujube Can Help Boost Your Immunity

The COVID-19 pandemic has disputed the status quo globally, making it irremediable in consumer consumption patterns across industries. Industries have been endorsing a multitude of ways to oil the wheels to effectively overcome the crisis.

Communities are also shifting their linchpin towards fostering social health and well-being. Holistic health and wellness are now taking the limelight. The clients who spent their assets on leisurewear are now pushing towards becoming more health and wellness-conscious than ever.

There is growing harmony among researchers about how holistic wellness can help manage or cure even chronic illnesses, more so in the tick of the pandemic. This involves making tweaks in your diet, working out, sleeping well, taking care of your mental health and so on all directed towards a balanced and, therefore, healthy lifestyle. Shared below are a few more factors to why Holistic wellness globally is taking a meteoric rise –

Covid-19 has been a catalyst for the mental, physical and emotional states trigger. While striving to protect ourselves from COVID, one of the most important lessons that we have learnt is to not take our health for granted. Focusing on our physical and mental well-being is no longer elective; it is what we need to work on persistently. Ironically, there is also that much opportunity and new door opening for people, pushing through their limitations, working out of their comfort zones. Health has emerged as a pioneer for consumers trying to fine-tune to their “new normal.” And after months of social distancing, consumers’ perspective to fitness and overall wellness has altered for good. This shift in attitude is mainly driven by India’s young millennial population for whom health and happiness takes priority. Affecting decision making ability, routine health concerns aggravating and burdened emotional processing. Healthy mindfulness has gained consumer acceptance relatively recently, in the form of meditation. During the COVID-19 crisis, reports of mental distress have increased globally; more than half of consumers in each of our surveyed countries said they want to prioritise mindfulness, ultimately enhancing their decision making abilities. The wellness industry also has a lot to constantly update on a regular basis. The unstructured approach with no formula fails to make things any easier. The pandemic has exposed many of the systemic flaws in our society, and we need to start recognizing that we have a responsibility to do something within our power to address them. Advances in the medical field and governments around the world emphasising on alternative systems of medicine and focussing on a holistic approach to meet emerging health challenges is also pushing people towards taking preventive health care more seriously. Holistic Wellness always existed as a concept but there hasn’t been enough in the industry to work with all. Consumers are now shifting perspectives and are viewing wellness through a much broader and more sophisticated lens, encompassing not just fitness and nutrition but also overall physical and mental health and appearance. Living under lockdown situations without having access to the outside world has also left a dent or accelerated growth for everyone in different ways. The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken up nearly every consumer category, influencing new consumer behaviours, stifling entire industries and inspiring growth in others, including pockets of the health sector. With this unanticipated crisis having significantly transformed almost every facet of the global supply chain across industries, the burgeoning health and wellness sphere is no exception. Only focusing on the mind or the body or the spiritual growth in itself is not enough. For the longest time, Indians viewed health from sickness-and-care perspective i.e. healthcare professionals were only employed in times of illness. However, with the Covid-19 pandemic having put a premium on our body’s immune defences, people are beginning to understand the benefits of preventive healthcare and overall well-being. Wellness is now being looked at as a comprehensive and holistic approach towards the betterment of our mind and body. One requires a holistic approach. This aligns the mind-body-soul to live a fulfilled life – building mental immunity, physical well-being and emotional wellness. The mind, body and soul – all of them have their own intelligence, conditioning and awareness. You can work on one, but not necessarily you have dealt with the situation, health condition or made the right choices without having a holistic approach. Everything for the human race has always been about choosing one over the other. Either a High paying job or passion; Either a Highly recognised university/certification or a studying a great knowledgeable course; everything is this or that, can’t get it all mindset. Holistic Wellness is now changing the belief that everything is possible with an abundant mindset. Immunity, Inflammation-free & Longevity – These are the main factors that contribute to the rise of Holistic Wellness & keep the mind, body and soul aligned to fight with any external circumstances.

(With inputs from by Nakshi Satra, Founder, In:ha Wellness)