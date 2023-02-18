Home

11-year Old Boy Dies After Flesh-Eating Bacteria Develops In Twisted Ankle; Know What Is It And How It Spreads

As per doctors the boy probably contracted a rare bacterial infection through a scratch that became necrotizing fasciitis, a rare bacterial disease that attacks tissues, commonly known as a "flesh-eating disease."

Florida: A 11-year-old boy in Florida died just days after a sprained ankle led to a flesh-eating bacterial infection. Jesse Brown, a fifth grader at Lakemont Elementary School in Winter Park, died less than two weeks after he developed a deadly Group A Strep (iGAS) infection, Fox news reported.

His cousin, Megan Brown said the family noticed the boy’s leg was covered in reddish-purple bruises a few days after the accident and that the bruises were the first sign of strep-A. She said the bacteria entered his bloodstream and eventually shut down his organs. Jesse was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and died a few days after that, his cousin said.

“In my mind, I was in complete disbelief,” she told WOFL. “I was like, ‘He’ll be fine. This could never happen to our family.’”

What is Group A Strep

Group A strep is a bacteria that can cause several infections, including strep throat, Scarlet fever, and necrotizing fasciitis. “This is an invasive disease which means that germs invade parts of the body that are normally free from germs. When this happens, disease is usually very severe,” according to the CDC’s website.

What’s necrotizing fasciitis?

Necrotizing fasciitis is “a rare fatal bacterial infection that spreads very fast in the body.”

There are many types of bacteria that can cause necrotizing fasciitis.

How can you contract necrotizing fasciitis?

The bacteria enters the body through a break in the skin due to any injury, cuts, burns, insect bites, puncture wounds, surgical wounds.

Symptoms of necrotizing fasciitis?

Infected area skin become red, warm, or swollen

Severe pain

Fever

Additional symptoms include: Ulcers, blisters, or black spots on the skin

Changes in the color of the skin

Dizziness

Fatigue (tiredness)Diarrhea or nausea

How to treat necrotizing fasciitis?

There are no vaccines to prevent you from this rare disease. You can only prevent yourself from contracting this infection. Wash hands with warm soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand rub or sanitizer, Clean wounds with soap and water, Bandage wounds.

