New Delhi: The liver plays a vital role in our body, it measures about 1,00 grams in weight and 15 cm in length. The liver helps in the detoxifications of drugs, alcohol, and control several infections. Not just that, it is also responsible for the synthesis of various proteins, coagulation factors, cholesterol, triglycerides, and bile including glycogenesis. Also Read - World Liver Day 2021: Tips For Cleansing And Maintaining Healthy Liver
One of the most vital organs in the human body, the Liver is located in the upper right part of the abdomen separated from the chest cavity by the diaphragm. To keep your liver healthy and in good shape, you must include these 14 available items in your diet to help you lead a healthy life. Also Read - AIIMS Doctors Remove 20-cm Knife From Man's Liver After He Swallows it in a Rare Surgery
Here are 14 easily available food items for a super healthy liver:
- Lemons help the liver produce glutathione which neutralizes toxins
- Apple Cider Vinegar reduces fat accumulated in the liver and reduces inflammation
- Green Tea is enriched with catechins which prevent non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
- Cruciferous vegetables like Broccoli sprout, up-liver’s natural detoxification enzymes
- Beetroot juice protects the liver from oxidative damage and inflammation
- Pear reduces liver inflammation and may protect from alcohol damage
- Grapes and grape seed extract protect the liver from cellular damage
- Berries are high in antioxidants; they help protect the liver and improve its immunity
- Turmeric improves the body’s ability to digest fats and prevent its accumulation in liver.
- Papaya and its seeds help burn dietary fats and prevent fatty liver disease
- Amla detoxifies liver and is an effective home remedy for fatty liver disease
- Olive oil decreases levels of fat in the liver and improves liver enzymes levels.
- Grape Fruit protects the liver by reducing inflammation and enhancing its protective mechanisms.
- Shun alcohol completely as it damages the liver’s functioning.