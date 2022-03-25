How often do you feel lethargic or feel exhausted? Can you barely make it up the stairs without getting winded even though you’re physically fit? If so, you might be lacking in iron.Also Read - Understanding the Relationship Between Diabetes and Gut Health

Although many people don't think of iron as being a nutrient, it is an extremely important mineral for our body. Iron helps to transport oxygen throughout our bodies. It is an important component of haemoglobin, the substance in red blood cells that carries oxygen from your lungs to transport it throughout your body. Haemoglobin represents about two-thirds of the body's iron. If you don't have enough iron, your body can't make enough healthy oxygen-carrying red blood cells. A lack of red blood cells is called iron deficiency anaemia.

Today, approximately 2.3 billion people globally suffer from anaemia, with an estimated one in two attributed to IDA (Iron Deficiency Anemia). Patients experience symptoms such as frequent tiredness, dizziness, paleness, and impaired immunity, which thus impacts their quality of life, mobility, and productivity. Many patients remain asymptomatic. Southeast Asia and Africa continue to report the highest prevalence rates of anaemia, accounting for 85 per cent of globally reported cases.

With no existing or consistent guide in place for dealing with IDA, 84 per cent of patients end up being under-diagnosed especially since symptoms for IDA are vague with some patients being asymptomatic.

Usually, you can treat iron deficiency anaemia with supplements. Once your iron levels go up, you should start to feel better.

Dr Subhaprakash Sanyal, Dir. Haematology & BMT Dept., Fortis Hospital Mulund lists some symptoms of Iron Deficiency:

Fatigue or weakness

Pale or yellow skin

Shortness of breath

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Headaches

Fast or irregular heartbeat

Chest pain

Cold feet and hands

Brittle, cracked nails, spoon-shaped nails

Hair loss

Cracks near the side of your mouth

Pica (cravings for things that aren’t food, like dirt, starch, clay, or ice)

Sore and swollen tongue

Restless legs syndrome (an urge to move your legs while you’re in bed)

How Much Iron Do You Need?

This depends on your age, gender, and overall health. Infants and toddlers need more iron than adults, in general, because their bodies are growing so quickly. In childhood, boys and girls need the same amount of iron — 10 milligrams daily from ages 4 to 8, and 8 mg daily from ages 9 to 13.

Women need more iron because they lose blood each month during their period. That’s why women from ages 19 to 50 need to get 18 mg of iron each day, while men the same age can get away with just 8 mg.

Moreover, you might need more iron, either from dietary sources or from an iron supplement, if you:

Are pregnant or breastfeeding

Have kidney failure (especially if you are undergoing dialysis, which can remove iron from the body)

Have an ulcer, which can cause blood loss

Have a gastrointestinal disorder that prevents your body from absorbing iron normally (such as celiac disease, Crohn’s disease, or ulcerative colitis)

Take too many antacids, which can prevent your body from absorbing iron

Have had weight loss (bariatric) surgery

Work out a lot (intense exercise can destroy red blood cells)

If you are a vegetarian or vegan, you may also need to take an iron supplement, because the body doesn’t absorb the type of iron found in plants as well as it absorbs the iron from meat.

Food Items That Contain Iron

You can easily supplement your child’s Iron needs through diet by including the below-mentioned food items:

Various kinds of meat like Beef, Lamb, Pork, Liver, Chicken, Turkey

Legumes like Chickpeas, Lentils, Dried Peas, Beans

Vegetables like Spinach, Green Peas, Broccoli, Brussel Sprouts,

Other food items such as Eggs, Fish, Grains and Cereals

By ensuring that children, women, and all adults consume Iron-rich food, you can guarantee healthy and normal growth.