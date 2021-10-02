Mint is the solution to all problems. It provides you relief to your throat during the cold days and on summer days, it severs as a cool mojito drink. It is a perfect go-to herb as it provides relief to all problems like upset stomach, loss of energy, bad mood and cold.Also Read - Mint Leaves: Rich in Vitamins, Great For Weight Loss, 10 Incredible Benefits of Adding Pudina to Your Diet

Taking it to Instagram, Dr. Dixa Bhavasar uploaded a picture talking about the health benefits of mint. The caption reads, “Mint is ma go-to herb for all seasons. Be it for the sore-throat during cold, a hot-tea in the rains or just a refreshing mohito during summers- Mint does it all. And what could be better than home-grown pudina. This is from my fiance’s farm & I cant wait to smell & drink them right away (sic).” Also Read - How Pudina Can be Your Beauty Arsenal

Check out the Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Dixa Bhavsar (@drdixa_healingsouls)

Also Read - Health benefits of pudina: 6 reasons to use more mint leaves in your cooking

Along with it, the Ayurveda doctor also shared the important health benefits:

For allergies, mint has one of the highest antioxidant and anti-inflammatory capacities curing allergies. Soothes upset stomach, relieves bloating, gas and menstrual cramps. Aid in digestion. Mint increases bile secretion and encourage bile flow, which helps to speed and ease digestion. Relieves headache. Relieves the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome Oral care- treats bad breath. Aid in breast feeding – It reduces nipple cracks and pain that often accompany breastfeeding. Prevents and treats nausea. Treats asthma- Menthol, present in mint, helps in relieving nasal congestion. Also relieves the irritation which causes chronic coughing. Common cold – Menthol is a natural aromatic decongestant that helps to break up phlegm and mucus, making it easier to expel. Sore throat- Menthol also has a cooling effect and can help relieve a sore throat, especially when combined with tea. Reduces fever. Weight loss- It stimulates the digestive enzymes that absorb nutrients from food and consume fat and turn it into usable energy. Improves mental awareness and focus and prevents memory loss. Reduces depression and fatigue. Skincare – It soothes the skin, cures infection & itchiness and relieves symptoms of acne.

How to Consume Mint?

Boil 7-10 mint leaves in a glass of water for 5 min. Strain & have it first thing in the morning. It will help in pacifying all your ailments.

“A Mint tea is all you need & you are good to fight anything & everything- be it your bad mood, upset stomach, loss of energy or simple cold. Mint’s to your rescue,” says Dr. Dixa.