Taking it to Instagram, Dr. Dixa Bhavasar uploaded a picture talking about the health benefits of mint. The caption reads, “Mint is ma go-to herb for all seasons. Be it for the sore-throat during cold, a hot-tea in the rains or just a refreshing mohito during summers- Mint does it all. And what could be better than home-grown pudina. This is from my fiance’s farm & I cant wait to smell & drink them right away (sic).” Also Read - How Pudina Can be Your Beauty Arsenal
Check out the Instagram Post Here:
Along with it, the Ayurveda doctor also shared the important health benefits:
- For allergies, mint has one of the highest antioxidant and anti-inflammatory capacities curing allergies.
- Soothes upset stomach, relieves bloating, gas and menstrual cramps.
- Aid in digestion. Mint increases bile secretion and encourage bile flow, which helps to speed and ease digestion.
- Relieves headache.
- Relieves the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome
- Oral care- treats bad breath.
- Aid in breast feeding – It reduces nipple cracks and pain that often accompany breastfeeding.
- Prevents and treats nausea.
- Treats asthma- Menthol, present in mint, helps in relieving nasal congestion. Also relieves the irritation which causes chronic coughing.
- Common cold – Menthol is a natural aromatic decongestant that helps to break up phlegm and mucus, making it easier to expel.
- Sore throat- Menthol also has a cooling effect and can help relieve a sore throat, especially when combined with tea.
- Reduces fever.
- Weight loss- It stimulates the digestive enzymes that absorb nutrients from food and consume fat and turn it into usable energy.
- Improves mental awareness and focus and prevents memory loss.
- Reduces depression and fatigue.
- Skincare – It soothes the skin, cures infection & itchiness and relieves symptoms of acne.
How to Consume Mint?
Boil 7-10 mint leaves in a glass of water for 5 min. Strain & have it first thing in the morning. It will help in pacifying all your ailments.
“A Mint tea is all you need & you are good to fight anything & everything- be it your bad mood, upset stomach, loss of energy or simple cold. Mint’s to your rescue,” says Dr. Dixa.