With online classes and work from home, we are always glued to our laptop screens or television screens. Our physical activity has reduced as everything is just a tap away now. However, easy and simple exercises are important for physical as well as mental health.

Taking it to Instagram, Rujuta Diwekar, a renowned nutritionist uploaded easy and doable stretches. These east stretches can be practised anywhere at home. Her caption read " Easy stretches for neck, shoulders & back To help reduce the damage from long sitting and wrong posture."

Check out the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar)

She rightly points out the ill effects of not stretching enough. In the video, she mentions that sitting could be as dangerous as smoking. Dangers like obesity, mental health issues, diabetes, liver health, certain types of cancer etc can be contacted if the body is devoid of physical exercise.

Here Are The Stretches:

Raise Your Arms Up

You can practise this exercise while you’re sitting at home. This exercise will help you by not allowing your shoulders to stoop down.

Lift your arms straight up.

Pinch and squeeze your shoulder blade.

Push your shoulders down and bring them under your ears.

Lift your elbow.

Now slowly raise your arms.

Make sure that the head is pushed back and your arms are away from your ears.

Maintain this posture until 5 to 10 counts.

Sideway Stretching

This exercise will help in easing out the lower back.

Roll your shoulders back, lift your chest and squeeze your shoulder.

Turn from your lower abdomen and lower back. Make sure you are not moving your knees and your chest.

Take it to another side and stay there for 5 counts.

Make sure to turn from the lower abs.

Lifting Your Legs

To ensure that the neck and shoulder stay in the right position, the leg workout is equally important. The problem of shoulders and neck arises when legs don’t have the required strength.