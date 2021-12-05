Weight Loss: It is heartbreaking to see months of hard work go to waste when the results are not fulfilling and discouraging. In the middle of the weight loss routine, you might give in to the pressure, and quitting it will seem like the only good option. However, it is during this time that you need to buckle up and continue your weight loss journey. Weight loss journeys can be tiring and very taxing. With these three easy tips, you can get over your weight loss blues soon.Also Read - 3 Must-Add Food Items That Complement Your Fitness Goals!

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar)

Here Are The Tips Suggested by The Nutritionist:

Afternoon Naps

Afternoon naps help in improving sleep quality which in return helps in losing weight, suggests Rujuta. One should not sleep for more than 20 min. She says,” Start having an afternoon nap, it will help you sleep better. It will help you get optimum levels of growth hormones and IGF (Insulin like growth factor). It will accelerate your fat loss.”

Restructure Your Exercise Programme

Excess of anything is bad. You should avoid over-exercising as it might make the weight loss journey tougher. Rujuta says,” Don’t overexercise, it will make fat loss that much more difficult. Plan for at least two easy workout days where you stretch, swim or cycle. Yoga is the best way out,”

Don’t Forget Essential Fats

It is important to include one essential fat like peanuts, til, dry coconut in the diet, as per Rujuta. Essential fat kick starts the fat-burning process.

By practicing these easy hacks, you can get over the weight loss blues and hit back to the grind with motivation, energy, and determination.