3 Easy Breakfast Recipes for People With Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes often coexists with disorders such as high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol levels, and other metabolic conditions. Women with diabetes are likely to bear the added burden of living with conditions like polycystic ovarian disease. Curing diabetes is therefore extremely crucial for women not just to prevent the risk of diabetes-related complications such as heart disease, kidney disease, blindness but also to prevent hormonal imbalances that lead to menstrual abnormalities and complications caused by insulin resistance.Also Read - Angry Groom Refuses to Get Married, Flees Wedding Venue After Baaratis Were Served Food Late

A healthy diet is a cornerstone for reversing diabetes and averting its complications – a diet that should include a good balance of foods aimed at improving insulin sensitivity, reducing inflammation, and achieving optimal blood glucose levels. Monika Manchanda – Chief Culinary Officer and Co-founder of LiveAltLife shares 3 easy breakfast recipes you can include in your diet. Also Read - Diabetes Diet: 5 Superfoods Women Should Include in Their Diet

Chocolate chia seed pudding

Eating chocolate for breakfast is possible with our sugar-free chocolate chia seed pudding

Made from superfood chia seeds, this healthy and delicious treat is perfect for breakfast, snack time, and even as a dessert. A guilt-free version of this thick gooey treat will keep you full and satisfied for a long time and prevent you from unnecessary snacking. Also Read - 4 Easy And Quick Almond Recipes You Can Make This Valentine’s Day

Serves- 1

Ingredients:

Coconut milk- 1/2 cup

Chia seeds- 2 tbsp

Vanilla extract- 1 tsp

Cacao powder- 1-2 tsp

Unsugar stevia- 1 tsp

Cacao nibs- 1/4 tsp

Berries (of choice), chopped- 1/4 cup

Almond butter- 2 tsp

Method:

Soak chia seeds in 2 tbsp water and keep aside for 15 mins.

Stir the coconut milk, soaked chia seeds, cacao powder, sweetener, vanilla extract together in a bowl.

Cover and keep it refrigerated for at least 4 hours, preferably overnight.

Pour melted almond butter on top.

Garnish with chopped berries and cacao nibs.

Avarekalu roti and Ginger raita

We bring you a grain-free version of Karnataka style avarekalu roti made from coconut flour and psyllium husk. Pan-cook the rotis till it becomes crispy and golden brown on either side. Serve these low-carb, crisp rotis along with a side of a simple and savoury yogurt dip with a zingy twist of ginger – that can be made ahead of time and served chilled to relish your breakfast. Every bite of this savoury combination is guilt-free, healthy, and simply delicious.

Avarekalu roti

Makes- 2 nos

Ingredient:

Psyllium husk- 1.5 tsp

Coconut flour- 2.5 tbsp

Ghee- 2 tsp

Baking soda- 1/4 tsp

Water (warm)- 1/4-1/2 cup

Salt- to taste

For the stuffing:

Green chillies- 1-2 no

Pepper powder- 1/2 tsp

Red chili powder- 1/2 tsp

Coriander powder- 1/2 tsp

Coriander leaves- 1 tsp

Ajwain powder- 1/4 tsp

Salt- to taste

Boiled Avarekalu- 1/4 cup

Method:

Boil avarekalu

Finely chop coriander leaves and green chillies

Mix all the dry ingredients.

Add lukewarm water and olive oil.

Mix well and knead the dough.

Set aside for 10 mins.

Mix all the ingredients for the stuffing, mash the boiled avarekalu by hand.

Take about half of the stuffing for one roti.

Shape the dough ball, flatten it, add the stuffing, fold and roll out the dough.

Make sure to use parchment paper, for rolling out the rotis.

Grease the frying pan with ghee and then fry the flatbread on both sides.

Ginger Raita

Serves- 1

Ingredients:

Curd- 1/2 cup

Ginger, grated- 1 tsp

Green chillies, chopped- 1/4 tsp

Salt- to taste

Method:

Grate ginger

Finely chop green chillies

Whisk curd until smooth

Whisk all the ingredients together.

Check for seasoning.

Spinach, cheese and olives omelette

Spinach omelette – a fluffy and delicious omelette with spinach, cheddar cheese and fresh eggs. This omelette recipe is easy to cook and nutrition-packed. You can serve this low carb omelette for breakfast and dinner as well. This dish will help you stay full for a longer time – meaning, no hunger pangs before lunch and thereby no resorting to unhealthy snacking.

Serves 1

Ingredients:

Egg- 3 nos

Cheddar cheese- 1/4 cup

Salt- to taste

Black pepper- to taste

Onion, chopped- 2 tbsp

Garlic, chopped- 1 tsp

Green chillies, chopped- 1/2 tsp

Coriander leaves, chopped- 2 tsp

Spinach, chopped- 1/4 cup

Black olives, chopped- 1-2 tsp

Butter- 1 tbsp

Method:

Finely chop onions, garlic, coriander, green chillies, olives and spinach

Grate cheddar cheese

Melt butter in a pan, fry the onion, garlic, green chillies and spinach until it wilts

Whisk the eggs and add them to the pan. Spread it along with the pan.

Add the cheese and olives

Flip and fold the omelette.

(Recipe by: Monika Manchanda – Chief Culinary Officer & Co-founder of LiveAltLife)