3 Easy Breathing Exercise You Can Practise if You Have Covid-19

The coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing and no relief has been sought whatsoever. People are still suffering from respiratory infections and breathing issues. It is more dangerous for people who are suffering from co-morbidities.

By including breathing exercises in everyday routine, it helps in improving focus, lung strength and increasing the sense of peace and calm. Taking it to Instagram, Mansi Gandhi, a renowned yoga trainer has recommended a few breathing exercises. The caption reads, " Breathing Exercise that can help if you have covid, but can be practiced by anyone or at anytime."

Mansi lists out different breathing exercises. They are:

Exercise 1

Lie on your back with the knees bent. Place your hand on the navel and place the other hand on the first Breath in pushing the navel into the palms counting to 6 Breath out pulling the navel away from the palms counting to 6 Repeat

Exercise 2

Sit cross-legged or on a chair Place one hand on the navel and the other hand on the first Breath into the palms pushing the navel into the palm counting to 6 Breath out pulling the navel away from the palm. Repeat

Exercise 3

Sit cross-legged or on a chair Extend the hands in front of the chest joining the palms together. Inhale open the hands taking them out at shoulder level to a count of 4 Exhale bring the hands back together again to a count of 4 Repeat

Mansi points out the benefits of the exercises. The exercises will help in:

Restore diaphragm function

Increase lung capacity

Lessen feelings of anxiety and stress

Improve Sleep

Plays an important role in covid 19 recovery

“The above can be practiced several times a day durations or 1-5 mins per round or any time frame that is comfortable, “says Mansi.

Precautions

Do NOT start if

You have a fever

You have shortness of breath

You have chest pain or palpitations

You have swelling in your legs

Stop IMMEDIATELY if you experience