3 Easy Breathing Exercise You Can Practise if You Have Covid-19Also Read - This UT Extends Covid-Induced Lockdown Till October 31. Details Inside
The coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing and no relief has been sought whatsoever. People are still suffering from respiratory infections and breathing issues. It is more dangerous for people who are suffering from co-morbidities. Also Read - Fully Vaccinated Against Covid-19? You Can Now Travel to US From 8 November. 7 Things to Know
By including breathing exercises in everyday routine, it helps in improving focus, lung strength and increasing the sense of peace and calm. Taking it to Instagram, Mansi Gandhi, a renowned yoga trainer has recommended a few breathing exercises. The caption reads, “ Breathing Exercise that can help if you have covid, but can be practiced by anyone or at anytime.” Also Read - Kids Can Spread The Emerging Variants of COVID-19, Confirms New Study
Check out the Instagram Post Here:
Mansi lists out different breathing exercises. They are:
Exercise 1
- Lie on your back with the knees bent.
- Place your hand on the navel and place the other hand on the first
- Breath in pushing the navel into the palms counting to 6
- Breath out pulling the navel away from the palms counting to 6
- Repeat
Exercise 2
- Sit cross-legged or on a chair
- Place one hand on the navel and the other hand on the first
- Breath into the palms pushing the navel into the palm counting to 6
- Breath out pulling the navel away from the palm.
- Repeat
Exercise 3
- Sit cross-legged or on a chair
- Extend the hands in front of the chest joining the palms together.
- Inhale open the hands taking them out at shoulder level to a count of 4
- Exhale bring the hands back together again to a count of 4
- Repeat
Mansi points out the benefits of the exercises. The exercises will help in:
- Restore diaphragm function
- Increase lung capacity
- Lessen feelings of anxiety and stress
- Improve Sleep
- Plays an important role in covid 19 recovery
“The above can be practiced several times a day durations or 1-5 mins per round or any time frame that is comfortable, “says Mansi.
Precautions
Do NOT start if
- You have a fever
- You have shortness of breath
- You have chest pain or palpitations
- You have swelling in your legs
Stop IMMEDIATELY if you experience
- Dizziness
- More than usual shortness of breath
- Chest pain
- Excessive fatigue
- Irregular heartbeat