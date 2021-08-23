Fitness on your mind? The two most common concerns for men these days are belly fat and hair loss. A sedentary lifestyle, sitting jobs, and lack of physical activity lead to fat gain and health issues. If you are planning to take the fitness route, then you must follow a well-balanced diet and regular exercise. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar listed three exercises that every man should do to avoid wrinkles, fat accumulation around the mid-section, and signs of aging which include hair loss and balding.Also Read - Protein Requirements: How Much Protein is Essential For Your Body? Importance And Benefits Explained By Nutritionist Manisha Chopra

Along with a short reels video on Instagram, Rujuta wrote in the caption, “3 exercises men must do for hair growth, a flat stomach, and glowing skin.” In the video, she can be heard saying, “If you are wondering what you need to do to keep the hair on your scalp, get a flat stomach and glowing skin, you need to go to the gym and start lifting some weights.” Also Read - Is Potato Milk a Healthy New Non-Dairy Alternative?

3 Exercises That Men Should Do:

Squats: All men should definitely try squats. It is a strength exercise, which targets the lower body muscles. This will tone up your core and lower body muscles. Not just that, it can improve your overall exercise performance and reduce the risk of injury. Deadlift: Deadlift helps in improving your overall posture. It can help in the secretion of testosterone and growth hormone in men, according to Rujuta. But make sure you do it under the supervision of an expert. It can also help managing lower back pain. Chest Press: Rujuta in the video said that by doing these three exercises, your body releases three important hormones which are essential to stay fit and healthy. Testosterone, dopamine, and growth hormones get released that promote hair growth, naturally glowing skin, and a toned and fit physique. These exercises releases testosterone, dopamine, and growth hormones which helps in promoting hair growth, naturally glowing skin, and a toned and fit physique.

