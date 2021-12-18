There are days when you need to go hard on yourself. A step towards the right direction needs effort and patience, and it all starts with knowing what you really want. Sugar craving is real but excess of anything is dangerous and harmful. Knowing what your body is craving is really important and hence, you should know if your craving is valid and legit. A lot of people stress eat as they find food to be their comfort food, especially sugar. However, for a few more people, this becomes a habit, and find it difficult to let go. They instantly reach for cakes or cookies after meals, not because they have to but as they are used to.Also Read - How Can You Reduce Risk Of Breast Cancer? All Your Concerns Related To Breast Cancer | Explained By Expert
Taking it to Instagram, Rujuta Diwekar shares three-step formula to determine if you really need sugar or is it a habit. The caption read," The 3 step formula to know whether you are actually feeling like a cake/ chocolate/ cookie or simply giving in to the craving out of habit."
Here Are The Tips:
- Have a Glass of Water: Diwekar suggests having a glass of water. Water increases the feeling of satiety and curbs your sugar craving. There are times where hunger is mixed with thirst and it leads to unhealthy sugar cravings.
- Eat a Fresh Fruit: Naturally, fruits are loaded with natural sweet and nutrition. By eating fruit when craving for sugar, your sugar craving is naturally met and you know if it was a craving or you really wanted to eat something.
- Defer Your Decision by 15 Minutes: Rujuta advises you to defer your sugar intake decision by 15 minutes. Giving it a pause and coming back to the same desire after a few minutes, helps in making mindful decisions. When your goal is to eat healthily, this trick will be really helpful.