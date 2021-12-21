A well-balanced meal and regular exercise go hand-in-hand. You need to make sure that you pay enough attention to what your body needs and make it healthy as well as nutritious. To achieve your fitness goals, you need to make sure you do not lose out on important nutrition.Also Read - Winter Workout Tips: 6 Easy In-House Workout Ideas

Taking it to Instagram, Lovneet Batra, a renowned nutritionist, shares important tips on the right kind of food that you should eat before heading to work out. An excerpt from the caption read,” Working out makes us feel free and alive. Workout sessions are sometimes energetic and sometimes challenging. Before we go to out for our workout sessions, we should provide our body with some fuel.” Also Read - Fat to Fit: Hrithik Roshan's Mother Pinkie Roshan's Fitness Secrets Revealed | Watch Video

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovneet Batra (@lovneetb)

Also Read - Fitness Mantra: Why You Should Not Skip Your Workout In Winters, Must Watch Video

“The time frame between snacking and working out is a matter of personal experimentation. A general rule that should be followed is: the closer to the workout you are, the smaller and simpler your snack should be,” says Lovneet.

Here Are The Benefits of Pre-Workout Food

Prevents hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar, which can cause symptoms such as dizziness, lightheadedness and general fatigue—all of which can make even the easiest run unpleasant. Absorbs some acid, which helps settle your stomach while curbing hunger. Allows you to top off your muscle glycogen stores and also contribute direct fuel for your working muscles.

What is The Right Food to Consume?

Lovneet says,” Fruits are a good option because they are quick to digest and can be eaten on the go, it’s a great pre-workout snack.”